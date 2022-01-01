Christophe NOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Creteil 1970 - 1978
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Creteil 1982 - 1989
Parcours club
-
PROTECTION CIVILE DE CRETEIL BONNEUIL- Creteil 1988 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau
de 08/90 Ã 10/90, les classes de 10/90 Ã 12/90 Peloton MIEC de 12/90 Ã 07/91 moniteur IEC1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1991 - 2001
-
Eseïs - Technicien (Technique)- Velizy villacoublay 2001 - maintenant
-
VEMSI- Velizy villacoublay 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe NOLLET
-
Vit Ã :
CHELLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 mai 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants
Profession :
Electrotechnicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
