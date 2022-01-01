Christophe PÃ‰QUIGNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Varen 1978 - maintenant
Collège Pierre Bayrou- Saint antonin noble val
6Ã¨me, 5Ã¨me, 4Ã¨me et 3Ã¨me1986 - 1991
Lycée- Villefranche de rouergue
2nd, 1Ã¨re S, terminale D et BAC D1991 - 1994
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse
1Ã¨re annÃ©e DEUG B sciences de la terre1994 - 1995
Parcours militaire
121rt- Montlhery
Moniteur poids-lourd1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
La Poste - Ouvrier (Production)- NOISY LE SEC 1997 - 2002
La Poste - Ouvrier (Production)- TREMBLAY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2006
La Poste - Chef d'Ã©quipe brigade de nuit (Production)- GONESSE 2006 - 2007
Plateforme industrielle courrier - PIC (La Poste) - Encadrant (Production)- GONESSE 2006 - 2007
La Poste - Chef d'Ã©quipe distribution (Production)- SAINT GELY DU FESC 2007 - 2008
La Poste - Responsable du centre (Autre)- SAINT MATHIEU DE TREVIERS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe PÃ‰QUIGNOT
Vit Ã :
SAINT MATHIEU DE TREVIERS, France
NÃ© le :
14 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 1 fille de 12 ans, je travaille à la poste. J'habite à 20 kilomètres de montpellier, à Saint Mathieu de Tréviers. ça me fait toujours plaisir de revoir mes anciens amis alors n'hésitez pas à me contacter!!!
Profession :
Encadrant courrier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Chili - Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Italie - Mexique - PÃ©rou - Royaume-Uni
