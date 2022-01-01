Christophe PÃ‰QUIGNOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 121rt

     -  Montlhery

    Moniteur poids-lourd

    1995 - 1997

Parcours entreprise

  • La Poste  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  NOISY LE SEC 1997 - 2002

  • La Poste  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  TREMBLAY EN FRANCE 2002 - 2006

  • La Poste  - Chef d'Ã©quipe brigade de nuit (Production)

     -  GONESSE 2006 - 2007

  • Plateforme industrielle courrier - PIC (La Poste)  - Encadrant (Production)

     -  GONESSE 2006 - 2007

  • La Poste  - Chef d'Ã©quipe distribution (Production)

     -  SAINT GELY DU FESC 2007 - 2008

  • La Poste  - Responsable du centre (Autre)

     -  SAINT MATHIEU DE TREVIERS 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe PÃ‰QUIGNOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MATHIEU DE TREVIERS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    14 avril 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 1 fille de 12 ans, je travaille à la poste. J'habite à 20 kilomètres de montpellier, à Saint Mathieu de Tréviers. ça me fait toujours plaisir de revoir mes anciens amis alors n'hésitez pas à me contacter!!!

  • Profession :

    Encadrant courrier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

