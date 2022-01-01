RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã AsniÃ¨res-sur-Seine dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES DIX ARPENTS- Eragny 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Pablo Picasso- Eragny 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Alfred Kastler- Cergy 1994 - 1997
-
IUP FINANCE- Cergy 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
HSBC- PARIS 2001 - 2007
-
Ernst & Young Conseil (Ey - Ernst & Young)- PARIS 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe ROUSSELET
-
Vit Ã :
ASNIERES SUR SEINE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En souvenir du bon vieux temps...
Profession :
Conseil stratÃ©gie et organisation
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
