Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vernègues dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Christophe ROVELLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CIFFREO BONA  - Atc (Commercial)

     -  Eguilles 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe ROVELLO

  • Vit à :

    VERNEGUES, France

  • Né le :

    7 mai 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut a tous j'ai un peu changer j'espere avoir d'autre contact

  • Profession :

    Agent commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages