Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CHAMPIGNOL- Saint maur des fosses 1982 - 1986
Collège Albert Schweitzer- Creteil 1986 - 1990
Lycée Romain-rolland- Ivry sur seine 1990 - 1993
Université Paris 12- Creteil 1995 - 2000
Université De Paris Sud Xi- Orsay 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Gedas T-systems - IngÃ©nieur dÃ©veloppement (Autre)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 2001 - 2007
Sti Société Du Traitement De L'information - IngÃ©nieur dÃ©veloppement (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2002
Steria - Consultant en informatique (Autre)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2011
CNAMTS - Chef de projet MOA (Autre)- Paris 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe RUEL
Vit Ã :
LIEUSAINT, France
NÃ© le :
20 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me contacter.
Profession :
Chef de projet MOA
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
