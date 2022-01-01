RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã ChÃ¢tenay-Malabry dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Le plessis robinson 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le plessis robinson 1982 - 1987
-
Lycées Les Cotes De Villebon- Meudon la foret 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
53e Regiment De Transmission- Fribourg 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SULPICE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
6 aoÃ»t 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cuisinier
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
