Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE FERCOT- Saint fargeau ponthierry 1978 - 1987
-
Collège François Villon- Ponthierry 1987 - 1990
-
LEP JOLIOT CURIE- Dammarie les lys 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel A. Bolland- Poissy 1991 - 1992
-
BRANLY- Melun 1992 - 1993
-
Chambre De Commerce Et De L'industrie De L'essonne- Evry 1993 - 1994
-
BLANCHE DE CASTILLE- Fontainebleau 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe TETARD
-
Vit à :
PERTHES EN GÂTINAIS, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vendeur
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2