Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 25 Rga

     -  Compiegne

    11 cie instructeur 21 cie service casernement 21 cie section de protection

    1988 - 1996

  • 1er Rhp

     -  Tarbes

    sous officier infrastructure

    1996 - 1999

  • ECOLE MILITAIRE

     -  Paris

    sous officier infrastructure

    1999 - 2003

Parcours entreprise

  • Apic Adour  - Plombier chauffagiste (Autre)

     -  Tarbes 2003 - 2004

  • Laurentin  - Installateur climatisation (Autre)

     -  Juillan 2004 - 2011

  • Energyso  - Installateur climatisation  (Autre)

     -  Tarbes 2010 - 2012

  • LIDL  - Technicien multiservice (Autre)

     -  Tarbes 2013 - 2021

  • Thermie Energie  - Plombier chauffagiste (Autre)

     -  Semeac 2021 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Plombier chauffagiste

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages