Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE- Saint brieuc 1972 - 1978
-
CES DE SAINTE CLOTILDE- Saint denis 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée E Freyssinet- Saint brieuc 1985 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
25 Rga- Compiegne
11 cie instructeur 21 cie service casernement 21 cie section de protection1988 - 1996
-
1er Rhp- Tarbes
sous officier infrastructure1996 - 1999
-
ECOLE MILITAIRE- Paris
sous officier infrastructure1999 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Apic Adour - Plombier chauffagiste (Autre)- Tarbes 2003 - 2004
-
Laurentin - Installateur climatisation (Autre)- Juillan 2004 - 2011
-
Energyso - Installateur climatisation (Autre)- Tarbes 2010 - 2012
-
LIDL - Technicien multiservice (Autre)- Tarbes 2013 - 2021
-
Thermie Energie - Plombier chauffagiste (Autre)- Semeac 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe THORAVAL
-
Vit à :
BOURS, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Plombier chauffagiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
