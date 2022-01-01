Christophe WASSER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE AURELIE- Strasbourg 1975 - 1980
Collège- Brumath 1980 - 1985
LEGT- Haguenau 1986 - 1989
Parcours club
Gazelec- Strasbourg
JUDO1976 - 1980
UNITAS BRUMATH SAVERNE- Brumath
Specialisé dans le 100m. Meilleur temps : 10s81981 - 1988
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE DES CHEMINOTS DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 1988 - 1991
Parcours militaire
Brigade Franco-allemende- Boblingen 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe WASSER
Vit à :
BRUMATH, France
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent Eléctricité de Strasbourg
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Christophe WASSER a reconnu Christophe WASSER sur la photo 1ERE GC
Christophe WASSER a reconnu Christophe WASSER sur la photo Seconde
Christophe WASSER a reconnu Christophe WASSER sur la photo CP