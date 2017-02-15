Steve BENFORD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Catholique (Bilwisheim)- Bilwisheim 1979 - 1979
Ecole Catholique (Mittelschaeffolsheim)- Mittelschaeffolsheim 1979 - 1981
Collège- Brumath 1981 - 1985
LEGT- Haguenau
BaccalaurÃ©at A21985 - 1988
UNIVERSITY OF BATH- Bath
Bachelor of Science in International Management & French1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Gec-Alsthom (Alstom) - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- BELFORT
Stage Universitaire dans la gestion1990 - 1991
Institution Privé Sainte Philomène - Professeur (Autre)- Haguenau
Professeur d'Anglais - CollÃ¨ge et LycÃ©e1992 - 1993
HERITAGE HOUSEWARES PLC - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Londres
Assistant Administratif au Controleur des Achats1993 - 1995
VIRGIN RETAIL EUROPE - Cadre (Autre)- Londres
Chef de Produit VidÃ©o pour l'Europe du Nord1995 - 1998
Technicolor - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)- LONDRES
Controleur des Achats1998 - 1999
POLYCOM UK LIMITED - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Slough
RÃ©sponsable de l'inventaire SAV pour les opÃ©rations mondiales de Polycom1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Steve BENFORD
Vit Ã :
CHIPPENHAM, Royaume-Uni
NÃ© le :
3 fÃ©vr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Business Analyst
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
