Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Gec-Alsthom (Alstom)  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  BELFORT

    Stage Universitaire dans la gestion

    1990 - 1991

  • Institution Privé Sainte Philomène  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Haguenau

    Professeur d'Anglais - CollÃ¨ge et LycÃ©e

    1992 - 1993

  • HERITAGE HOUSEWARES PLC  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Londres

    Assistant Administratif au Controleur des Achats

    1993 - 1995

  • VIRGIN RETAIL EUROPE  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  Londres

    Chef de Produit VidÃ©o pour l'Europe du Nord

    1995 - 1998

  • Technicolor  - ContrÃ´leur de gestion (ContrÃ´le de gestion)

     -  LONDRES

    Controleur des Achats

    1998 - 1999

  • POLYCOM UK LIMITED  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Slough

    RÃ©sponsable de l'inventaire SAV pour les opÃ©rations mondiales de Polycom

    1999 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Steve BENFORD

  • Vit Ã  :

    CHIPPENHAM, Royaume-Uni

  • NÃ© le :

    3 fÃ©vr. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Business Analyst

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

