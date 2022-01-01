RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Baubigny dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Elementaire Henri Aubin (Maternelle)- Marennes 1987 - 1990
Ecole Henri Aubin (Marennes)- Marennes 1990 - 1995
Collège Jean Hay- Marennes 1995 - 1999
Lycée De La Mer Et Du Littoral- Bourcefranc le chapus 1999 - 2003
Prepa Decf - Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux
DPECF2003 - 2004
Lycée Victor Louis- Talence
BTS comptabilité-Gestion2004 - 2005
Lycée Aliénor D'aquitaine- Poitiers
DECF2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
Coriolis-fidac - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Saint pierre d'oleron 2007 - 2010
GROUPE PICHET - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Pessac 2010 - 2011
Fondation Caisse D’epargne Pour La Solidarité Bordeaux - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Bordeaux 2011 - 2013
Adpep 17 - Comptable (Comptabilité)- La rochelle 2013 - 2015
CCI LA ROCHELLE - Directeur administratif et financier (Finance)- La rochelle 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christopher PRIVAT
Vit à :
MARENNES, France
Né le :
17 oct. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Administratif et Financier
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
