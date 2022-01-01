Claude JAOUEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Franchet D'esperey- Brest 1960 - 1964
-
ECOLE DE LA COMMUNAUTE- Brest 1964 - 1965
-
ECOLE GEORGES LEYGUES- Brest 1965 - 1971
-
CEG QUATRE MOULINS- Brest 1971 - 1973
-
Cet Dupuy De Lôme- Brest 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Rest - Apprenti (Autre)- Brest 1974 - 1976
-
Laperriere - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1978 - 1979
-
Lange - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1979 - 1979
-
Smnb Bastide - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1979 - 1986
-
Midotec - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1986 - 1988
-
Sofreg - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1988 - 1988
-
AFO ARNO SOBRENA - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1989 - 1990
-
Egtim - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1990 - 1990
-
Sofreg - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1991 - 1992
-
Montalev - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1993 - 1994
-
Ventilation Industriel De Bretagne - Ouvrier (Production)- Ploudalmezeau 1995 - 1995
-
EITOM - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 1995 - 2001
-
AFO ARNO SOBRENA - Ouvrier (Production)- Brest 2001 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
51 R C T- Trier (trÃ¨ves)
magasinier fourrier1976 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claude JAOUEN
-
Vit Ã :
GUIPAVAS, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 dÃ©c. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Royaume-Uni - TchÃ©quie
-
Claude JAOUEN a reconnu Dominique ARNAULT sur la photo CM2
-
Claude JAOUEN a reconnu Patricia JESTIN (JAOUEN) sur la photo CM2
-
Claude JAOUEN a reconnu Bruno HERY sur la photo 1ER annee couverture
-
Claude JAOUEN a reconnu Claude JAOUEN sur la photo 1ER annee couverture
-
Claude JAOUEN a reconnu Fernand BARBU sur la photo 5°A