Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Le Rest  - Apprenti (Autre)

     -  Brest 1974 - 1976

  • Laperriere  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1978 - 1979

  • Lange  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1979 - 1979

  • Smnb Bastide  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1979 - 1986

  • Midotec  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1986 - 1988

  • Sofreg  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1988 - 1988

  • AFO ARNO SOBRENA  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1989 - 1990

  • Egtim  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1990 - 1990

  • Sofreg  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1991 - 1992

  • Montalev  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1993 - 1994

  • Ventilation Industriel De Bretagne  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Ploudalmezeau 1995 - 1995

  • EITOM  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 1995 - 2001

  • AFO ARNO SOBRENA  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Brest 2001 - 2010

Parcours militaire

  • 51 R C T

     -  Trier (trÃ¨ves)

    magasinier fourrier

    1976 - 1977

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Claude JAOUEN

  • Vit Ã  :

    GUIPAVAS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    3 dÃ©c. 1958 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

