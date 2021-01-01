Claudine BACQUART-LALLY (BACQUART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE GROSPERRIN- Blaye 1971 - 1974
-
Ecole Andre Valleys (Blaye)- Blaye 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Sébastien Vauban- Blaye 1979 - 1984
-
CFA CARLE VERNET- Bordeaux 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Librairie Jaufré Rudel- Blaye 1984 - 1986
-
Bijouterie Ufor- La dÃ©fense 1987 - 1987
-
SARL ROLLAND - Secretaire-comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Pomerol 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claudine BACQUART-LALLY (BACQUART)
-
Vit Ã :
LIBOURNE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un ptit coucou à tous, je souhaite retrouver beaucoup de camarades de classe ainsi que des photos de classes que je n'ai pas. à très bientot.
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
