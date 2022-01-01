Corinne BELLIER (POTET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Claude Et Pierre Virlogeux- Riom 1970 - 1973
Lycée Sainte-marie- Riom 1974 - 1976
Ceseap ( Ecole D' Esthétique ) Clermont-ferrand- Clermont ferrand 1976 - 1978
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Corinne BELLIER (POTET)
Vit à :
JOZERAND, France
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une vie bien remplie ,plein de passions,le chant,les voyages,d amis!!
Profession :
Assistante maternelle, coatch beauté santé, reborn and doll artist
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
