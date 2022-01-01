Corinne BELLIER (POTET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Une vie bien remplie ,plein de passions,le chant,les voyages,d amis!!

  • Profession :

    Assistante maternelle, coatch beauté santé, reborn and doll artist

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    5

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Animaux

    Voyages