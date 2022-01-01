Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Herserange dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Corinne SAUTCHOUK (LOEFFLER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Lorraine Lait  - Intérimaire (Production)

     -  Cons la grandville 1985 - 1986

  • EGC ELECTRONIQUE

     -  Longwy 1986 - 1990

  • HAITAI

     -  Longwy 1990 - 1996

  • TDK  - Intérimaire (Production)

     -  Bascharage 1996 - 2002

  • KRONOSPAN

     -  Sanem 2003 - 2008

  • DELHAIZE  - Caissière (Autre)

     -  Esch sur alzette 2008 - 2008

  • DELHAIZE  - Employée polyvalent (Autre)

     -  Walferdange 2008 - maintenant

  • DELHAIZE  - Employée polyvalent (Autre)

     -  Esch sur alzette 2010 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Employée polyvalent

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :