Cyprien COMPAGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE TERMIER- Lyon 1984 - 1985
-
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Dammarie les lys 1985 - 1986
-
Ecole Gatelliet (Melun)- Melun 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Institution Nazareth- Voisenon
6ème3, 5ème2, 4ème1, 3ème11992 - 1996
-
Lycée Saint-aspais- Melun
2nde3, 1ereS4, TS41996 - 1999
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'angers- Angers
4A Spécialité Management 5A Chaire automobile1999 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
ADAM OPEL - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Russelsheim/raunheim
Stagiaire2003 - 2003
-
Groupe Volkswagen - Commercial (Commercial)- VILLERS COTTERETS
Stagiaire2004 - 2004
-
RENAULT NEDERLAND - Commercial (Commercial)- Schiphol
V.I.E.2004 - 2006
-
BMW FINANCES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Guyancourt 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyprien COMPAGNON
-
Vit à :
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX, France
-
Né le :
5 oct. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Je serais heureux d'avoir de vos nouvelles ou de vous revoir à l'occasion...
A bientôt
Profession :
Attaché remarketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire