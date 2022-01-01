Cyprien COMPAGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ADAM OPEL  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Russelsheim/raunheim

    Stagiaire

    2003 - 2003

  • Groupe Volkswagen  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  VILLERS COTTERETS

    Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

  • RENAULT NEDERLAND  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Schiphol

    V.I.E.

    2004 - 2006

  • BMW FINANCES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Guyancourt 2006 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cyprien COMPAGNON

  • Vit à :

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX, France

  • Né le :

    5 oct. 1981 (41 ans)

    Bonjour à tous

    Je serais heureux d'avoir de vos nouvelles ou de vous revoir à l'occasion...

    A bientôt

  • Profession :

    Attaché remarketing

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    Voitures

    Voyages

