Cyril FERRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cyril FERRAND

  • Vit à :

    LE GOLFE JUAN, France

  • Né le :

    11 mars 1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    It's only house music...

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur développement

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Voyages