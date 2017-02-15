Daniel DRU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE BELLE IMAGE- Cachan
Je me rappelle encore du nom des deux institutrices de maternelle : Mme PICHON et Madame POUJOISE. Sont elles toujours en vie ?1952 - 1954
PAUL BERT- Cachan
C'est mon instit. du CM1 qui m'a laissÃ© le plus de souvenirs : un certain Mr PECCOLO1954 - 1959
Collège Paul Bert- Cachan
Mr BENOIT : Ã§a c'Ã©tait un super prof. comme on n'en fait plus. Il ne doit plus Ãªtre de ce monde depuis lontemps!1959 - 1961
Lycée Technique- Cachan
Les annÃ©es 60, les Beatles, un super bahut, des trÃ©s bon profs : une adolescence de rÃªve comme il n'en existe plus.1961 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
Compagnie Des Compteurs - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Massy
EntrÃ© Ã la CdC comme Technicien, j'ai termine ma carriÃ¨re comme IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial chez ABB Instrumentation (ma sociÃ©tÃ© ayant changer 8 ou 9 fois de raison sociale), sans changer de site pendant toute ma carriÃ¨re.1967 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel DRU
Vit Ã :
LA NORVILLE, France
NÃ© le :
7 aoÃ»t 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Copains d'Avant c'est une bonne couche de nostalgie et le plaisir d'avoir des nouvelles (et plus si affinité) des copains et des amis d'antan
que la vie et ses alléas ont éloigné de notre entourage.....
A tous ceux qui se reconnaitront dans ce message,à bientôt j'espère...
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Daniel DRU a reconnu Nicole IBRI (RANNOU) sur la photo classe de 6e
Daniel DRU a reconnu Daniel DRU sur la photo 3ème T2
Daniel DRU a ajoutÃ© Sclumberger Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel DRU a ajoutÃ© Bailey Sereg Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel DRU a ajoutÃ© Sereg Schlumberger Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel DRU a ajoutÃ© Sereg Schlumberger Ã son parcours professionnel