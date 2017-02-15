Daniel DRU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ECOLE BELLE IMAGE

     -  Cachan

    Je me rappelle encore du nom des deux institutrices de maternelle : Mme PICHON et Madame POUJOISE. Sont elles toujours en vie ?

    1952 - 1954

  • PAUL BERT

     -  Cachan

    C'est mon instit. du CM1 qui m'a laissÃ© le plus de souvenirs : un certain Mr PECCOLO

    1954 - 1959

  • Collège Paul Bert

     -  Cachan

    Mr BENOIT : Ã§a c'Ã©tait un super prof. comme on n'en fait plus. Il ne doit plus Ãªtre de ce monde depuis lontemps!

    1959 - 1961

  • Lycée Technique

     -  Cachan

    Les annÃ©es 60, les Beatles, un super bahut, des trÃ©s bon profs : une adolescence de rÃªve comme il n'en existe plus.

    1961 - 1967

Parcours entreprise

  • Compagnie Des Compteurs  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy

    EntrÃ© Ã  la CdC comme Technicien, j'ai termine ma carriÃ¨re comme IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial chez ABB Instrumentation (ma sociÃ©tÃ© ayant changer 8 ou 9 fois de raison sociale), sans changer de site pendant toute ma carriÃ¨re.

    1967 - 2003

  • Bailey Sereg  - IngÃ©nieur technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy 1967 - 2003

  • SEREG SCHLUMBERGER  - IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy 1967 - 2003

  • Sclumberger  - IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy 1967 - 2003

  • SEREG SCHLUMBERGER  - IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy 1967 - 2003

  • ELSAG BAILEY  - IngÃ©nieur technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Massy 1995 - 2000

  • Abb  - IngÃ©nieur technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  MASSY 1998 - 2003

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Daniel DRU

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA NORVILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    7 aoÃ»t 1948 (74 ans)

  • Description

    Copains d'Avant c'est une bonne couche de nostalgie et le plaisir d'avoir des nouvelles (et plus si affinité) des copains et des amis d'antan
    que la vie et ses alléas ont éloigné de notre entourage.....
    A tous ceux qui se reconnaitront dans ce message,à bientôt j'espère...

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

