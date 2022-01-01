Daniel DUMETZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JACQUES PREVERT- Berck sur mer 1952 - 1962
Parcours militaire
-
CS CHATEAU LANDON- Paris
1966 a 1968 sapeur 21ème companie .pec a grenelle.muté a chateau landon caporal en mai 1968.caporal secretaire caporal chef secretaire .sous officier administratif (dit la sofat) toujours a la 10 cie muté au cs bitche en 1982 avec a/c lemaitre et poulenas.ensuite retiré en province comme représentant en matériel incendie de 1984 a 2007.1966 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Lorraine Protection Incendie - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 1984 - 2000
-
Desautel Nancy - Technicocommercial (Commercial)- Nancy 2000 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel DUMETZ
-
Vit à :
VITTEL, France
-
Né en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2