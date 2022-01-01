Daniel DUMETZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • CS CHATEAU LANDON

     -  Paris

    1966 a 1968 sapeur 21ème companie .pec a grenelle.muté a chateau landon caporal en mai 1968.caporal secretaire caporal chef secretaire .sous officier administratif (dit la sofat) toujours a la 10 cie muté au cs bitche en 1982 avec a/c lemaitre et poulenas.ensuite retiré en province comme représentant en matériel incendie de 1984 a 2007.

    1966 - 1984

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel DUMETZ

  • Vit à :

    VITTEL, France

  • Né en :

    1948 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :