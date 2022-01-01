Michel BOURNAZEAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS - CHEF D'AGRES (Autre)- Paris 1968 - 1985
-
Promo Metro Filiale Ratp - CHEF de PROJET (Technique)- Paris 1985 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
CS CHATEAU LANDON- Paris 1968 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BOURNAZEAUD
-
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
-
Né en :
1948 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Recherche des joueurs du TORPEDO JUSQU EN 1969
ET AUSSI DES AMIS DE L ORCHESTRE
MERCI
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1