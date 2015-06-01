RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à MarseilleLe résultat du brevet à Marseille
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Le Donzeil- Le donzeil 1960 - 1966
-
Collège Les Pradeaux- Ahun 1966 - 1971
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Jaurès- Aubusson 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Employé administratif (Administratif)- USSEL 1973 - 1974
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Commercial (Commercial)- AUBUSSON 1975 - 1981
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Commercial (Commercial)- NONTRON 1981 - 1987
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl- RUELLE SUR TOUVRE 1987 - 1988
-
NONTRON - Commercial (Commercial)- Nontron 1988 - 1989
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Commercial (Commercial)- LIMOGES 1989 - 1993
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MARTIGUES 1993 - 1997
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- MONTPELLIER 1997 - 1999
-
Lcl Le Crédit Lyonnais Marseille - Retraité (Technique)- Marseille
06.20151999 - maintenant
-
LCL (Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl) - Retraité (Autre)- MARSEILLE 2015 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Gmr N° 4 Quartier Niel- Bordeaux 1974 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel FOUGERON
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né le :
21 avril 1954 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre de banque
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
