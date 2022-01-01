Daniel MAUDUIT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle François Habert- Issoudun 1955 - 1956
-
Ecole Condorcet (Issoudun)- Issoudun 1955 - 1964
-
LEP- Issoudun 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
Lip - Tourneur (Autre)- Issoudun 1967 - 1968
-
Robinetterie St Lizaine - Tourneur (Autre)- Sainte lizaigne 1968 - 1969
-
SICMA AERO SEAT - Ajusteur (Autre)- Issoudun 1969 - 1976
-
Mairie - EmployÃ© administratif (Autre)- Saint amand montrond 1976 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
Escorteur D'escadre Surcouf- Brest
mÃ©canicien secrÃ©taire machine arriÃ¨re Ã la mer service extÃ©rieur entretien Ã quai1970 - 1971
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1970 - 1970
-
EE SURCOUF- Brest 1970 - 1971
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel MAUDUIT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 mars 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
En RTT 365 jours par an
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a ajoutÃ© 31 photo Ã son album
Pour ne pas oublier. Il y a 51 ans le 6 juin 1971.
Dans la nuit du 5 au 6 juin 1971, à 4 h. 07, l'escorteur d'escadre Surcouf de la... Lire la suite
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Joel TOUSSAINT sur la photo section ajustage
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Marjorie TOUSSAINT (TOUSSAINT) sur la photo section ajustage
-
-
-
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo section ajustage et mécanique auto
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo plage arrière surcouf
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo tourelle arriere surcouf
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo poste mecanicien
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo escale à porto rico
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo escale à porto rico
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo saint barthélémy antilles
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo tourelle arrière surcouf
-
Daniel MAUDUIT a reconnu Daniel MAUDUIT sur la photo En route pour les Antilles