Daniel MAUDUIT est sur Copains d'avant.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Lip  - Tourneur (Autre)

     -  Issoudun 1967 - 1968

  • Robinetterie St Lizaine  - Tourneur (Autre)

     -  Sainte lizaigne 1968 - 1969

  • SICMA AERO SEAT  - Ajusteur (Autre)

     -  Issoudun 1969 - 1976

  • Mairie  - EmployÃ© administratif (Autre)

     -  Saint amand montrond 1976 - 2010

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Daniel MAUDUIT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 mars 1950 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    En RTT 365 jours par an

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

