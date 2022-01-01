RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes
Danielle BOYER (DENDIEVEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Sofraret - Sténo dactylo- Paris 1966 - 1980
-
Alstom Power (Alstom) - Secrétaire (Technique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1982 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle BOYER (DENDIEVEL)
-
Vit à :
COLOMBES, France
-
Née en :
1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RETRAITEE
Enfants :
1