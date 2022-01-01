Danielle ENKLER (FRIES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sophie Verrerie (Stiring Wendel)- Stiring wendel 1962 - 1967
-
Collège Nicolas Untersteller- Stiring wendel 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Forbach 1972 - 1974
Parcours club
-
Espérance- Stiring wendel 1964 - 1969
-
U.s.f. Athletisme- Forbach 1969 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Supermarché Schroeder - Vendeuse responsable de rayon (Commercial)- Forbach 1974 - 1981
-
Auto-ecole Alliance - Secrétaire (Administratif)- Forbach 2004 - 2008
-
Lycée Jean Moulin - Responsable cafétéria (Autre)- Forbach 2009 - 2009
-
King Jouet Freyming - Hôtesse de caisse-vendeuse (Commercial)- Freyming merlebach 2009 - 2011
-
Cabinet Dentaire - Asistante dentaire (Autre)- Forbach 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle ENKLER (FRIES)
-
Vit à :
OETING, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante dentaire
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2