Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ARMAND GAILLARD- Mantes la ville 1950 - 1959
Collège Louis Pasteur- Mantes la jolie
J'étais en section commerciale. J'avais de bons prof. Melle BRIAND-Melle SORT-Melle DI STEPHANO-Mme BAILLAUD-Mme ROUSSELOUT1959 - 1963
Parcours entreprise
SARL MIMRIC- Buchelay 1963 - 1964
STE BRETONNE DE MAGASINS - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 1964 - 1969
LES GALERIES BARBES - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 1969 - 1970
Ste D.s.i.p.c. - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Paris 1970 - 2003
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Danielle GERBOUT (ANODEAU)
Vit à :
MAGNANVILLE, France
Née en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Retraitée comptable
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Groënland - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
Danielle GERBOUT (ANODEAU) a reconnu Danielle GERBOUT (ANODEAU) sur la photo cm2