Danielle LEDUC (COTTON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEANNE DE FRANCE- Nice 1966 - 1967
-
Collège Louis Lumière- Marly le roi 1967 - 1971
-
Lycée Pierre Corneille- La celle saint cloud 1971 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Danielle LEDUC (COTTON)
-
Vit Ã :
EZE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
3 dÃ©c. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Birmanie - Canada - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - - IndonÃ©sie - Madagascar - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Danielle LEDUC (COTTON) a reconnu Danielle LEDUC (COTTON) sur la photo 4ème
-
Danielle LEDUC (COTTON) a reconnu Danielle LEDUC (COTTON) sur la photo 4ème