Danielle LEDUC (LOCU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AMELIE FRISTEL- Saint malo 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Sainte Jeanne D'arc Choisy- Saint malo 1981 - 1985
-
Institution Saint Malo-providence- Saint malo 1985 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle LEDUC (LOCU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT-COULOMB, France
-
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Danielle LEDUC (LOCU) a ajouté Institution Saint Malo-providence à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle LEDUC (LOCU) a ajouté Collège Sainte Jeanne D'arc Choisy à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle LEDUC (LOCU) a ajouté ECOLE AMELIE FRISTEL à son parcours scolaire