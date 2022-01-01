David BERNARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Fontaine Francaise)- Fontaine francaise 1983 - 1988
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin
de CE2 à CM21988 - 1992
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin 1992 - maintenant
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin
6e5-6e4-5e4.1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine- Dijon
4-3ème technologique1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Dijon
bep-cap structure métallique1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
Club De Judo- Gevrey chambertin 1988 - 1992
-
Vtt Club Gevrey-chambertin- Gevrey chambertin 1997 - 2002
-
Jc Saulon La Chapelle- Saulon la chapelle 2003 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SMFF MAGYAR - Employé (Autre)- Fontaine francaise
Soudeur1999 - 1999
-
LENNOX - Employé (Autre)- Longvic 2001 - 2001
-
Ba722 - Stagiaire (Autre)- Saintes 2001 - 2001
-
Ba 102 Dijon-longvic - Militaire (Autre)- Dijon 2001 - maintenant
-
Armée De L'air Ba102 - Militaire (Autre)- Dijon 2001 - maintenant
-
Ba 102 Dijon Faf - Chauffeur (Autre)- Dijon
BAFSI(CFPSAA)2001 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 102- Dijon 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David BERNARD
-
Vit à :
LOSNE, France
-
Né le :
5 juin 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié,1 fille Lora et 2 garçons Quentin et Rafael !!!
Profession :
Nacelliste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
