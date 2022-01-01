David BOUVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA HABETTE- Creteil 1986 - 1990
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Creteil 1990 - 1991
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 1991 - 1992
Collège Grand Parc- Bordeaux 1992 - 1993
Collège Victor Hugo- Creteil 1993 - 1995
Lycée Gutenberg- Creteil 1995 - 1996
Lycée Edouard Branly- Creteil 1996 - 1997
Lycée Gutenberg- Creteil 1997 - 1999
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Creteil 1999 - 2001
TEILHARD DE CHARDIN- Saint maur des fosses 2001 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
BENOIT DAVID - Collaborateur (Comptabilité)- La varenne saint hilaire 2001 - 2008
CBA - Chef de mission (Comptabilité)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
DB CONSEILS - Expert-Comptable (Comptabilité)- Saint maur des fosses 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David BOUVET
Vit à :
SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France
Né le :
23 janv. 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur de bureau expertise comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
