Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BENOIT DAVID  - Collaborateur (Comptabilité)

     -  La varenne saint hilaire 2001 - 2008

  • CBA  - Chef de mission (Comptabilité)

     -  Paris 2008 - maintenant

  • DB CONSEILS  - Expert-Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Saint maur des fosses 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David BOUVET

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MAUR DES FOSSES, France

  • Né le :

    23 janv. 1980 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur de bureau expertise comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages