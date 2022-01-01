David CAILLOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Du Centre (A. Sarraute)- Loches 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Lamblardie (Loches)- Loches 1981 - 1987
-
Collège Georges Besse- Loches 1987 - 1991
-
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers De L'indre-et-loire- Joue les tours
boucher / traiteur1991 - 1993
Parcours club
-
Ol Beaulieu- Beaulieu les loches 1985 - 1987
-
LAC- Loches 1987 - 1989
-
Ol Beaulieu- Beaulieu les loches 1990 - 1995
-
Sc Chambourg- Chambourg sur indre 1997 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
3ème Régiment De Cuir.- Saint clement
magasinier à l'ordinaire1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Sécurité Et Signalisation - Agent de fabrication (Production)- Chambourg sur indre 1995 - 1995
-
La Halle Aux Vêtements - Magasinier cariste- Montierchaume 1996 - 1998
-
Sécurité Et Signalisation - Magasinier cariste- Chambourg sur indre 1998 - 2017
-
Mr Bricolage - Responsable réception- LOCHES 2017 - 2019
-
Leclerc - Responsable réserve- Loches 2019 - 2019
-
Réseau Pro - Magasinier cariste- Loches 2019 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Espérance Hippolytaine- Saint hippolyte 2014 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David CAILLOU
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN SAINT GERMAIN, France
-
Né en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Magasinier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-