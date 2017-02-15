David DAUMAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INCKA SA  - IngÃ©nieur (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2006 - 2009

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    David DAUMAND

  • Vit Ã  :

    LIMOGES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur Logiciel et Systeme embarquÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :