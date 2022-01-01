David DEMOUSTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mermoz (Joinville)- Joinville 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Cressot- Joinville 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Philippe Lebon - Autre (Enseignement professionnel)- Joinville 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Saint dizier 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
JEUNES DE JOINVILLE- Joinville 1987 - 2000
-
Club De Tennis De Joinville- Joinville 1995 - 2011
-
CHANCENAY SLO TT- Chancenay 2000 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Joinville- Joinville 1998 - maintenant
-
ANDRA - Autre (Autre)- Bure
J'étais agent de sécurité2001 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David DEMOUSTIER
-
Vit à :
JOINVILLE, France
-
Né le :
27 déc. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonsoir à tous ceux qui me reconnaitront, vous pouvez me laisser un message, je répondrai avec plaisir.
Profession :
Fonctionnaire en Mairie
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Florence DEPPEL sur la photo CM2
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Rachida CISSÉ (HACHEMI) sur la photo Cm2
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David DEMOUSTIER sur la photo ECOLE MERMOZ CP
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Stephanie POULAIN sur la photo Section Les Grands
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David DEMOUSTIER sur la photo Section Les Grands
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Sophie MATTERA sur la photo Section Les Grands
-
David DEMOUSTIER a ajouté Mairie De Joinville à son parcours professionnel
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David DEMOUSTIER sur la photo 5 eme G
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Florence MICHEL sur la photo 5 eme G
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Emmanuelle RAGOT sur la photo 5 eme G
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David GOVIN sur la photo 5 eme G
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David DEMOUSTIER sur la photo 5 eme G
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu Hervé DUCCESCHI sur la photo BTS Productique
-
David DEMOUSTIER a reconnu David DEMOUSTIER sur la photo BTS Productique