Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycee Bridlington- Bridlington
This was my own secondary school where I did the exams to get me into a teacher training college1959 - 1967
-
College St. John- York
I studied to become a teacher in secondary education1967 - 1970
-
UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM- Birmingham
I did two degrees concerning children with special learning needs and hearing problems1981 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
Royal Air Force- Stafford 1990 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Royal Derby Hospital - Traineur des ordinateurs- Derby 2001 - 2006
-
Interserve Psl - Traineur des ordinateurs- Birmingham 2006 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David GILSON
-
Vit à :
STAFFORD, Royaume-Uni
-
Né en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, je recherche un copain, une amie que j'ai écrit à pendant un certain temps. Elle a habité dans Livry Gargan et le nom de famille était Petrot. Son prénom était Monique. Nous étions le même âge ainsi elle aura 65 ans maintenant. Je suis marié avec 2 grandis enfants, un garçon 37 ans de et une fille âgée 34. Mes enfants sont mariees et j'ai deux grandfils, Alexander et Oliver.
Profession :
Professeur d'ordinateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David GILSON a créé l'album photo Some scenes from my life