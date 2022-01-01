David GILSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Lycee Bridlington

     -  Bridlington

    This was my own secondary school where I did the exams to get me into a teacher training college

    1959 - 1967

  • College St. John

     -  York

    I studied to become a teacher in secondary education

    1967 - 1970

  • UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM

     -  Birmingham

    I did two degrees concerning children with special learning needs and hearing problems

    1981 - 1983

  • Prénom Nom :

    David GILSON

  • Vit à :

    STAFFORD, Royaume-Uni

  • Né en :

    1947 (75 ans)

  • Description

    Bonjour, je recherche un copain, une amie que j'ai écrit à pendant un certain temps. Elle a habité dans Livry Gargan et le nom de famille était Petrot. Son prénom était Monique. Nous étions le même âge ainsi elle aura 65 ans maintenant. Je suis marié avec 2 grandis enfants, un garçon 37 ans de et une fille âgée 34. Mes enfants sont mariees et j'ai deux grandfils, Alexander et Oliver.

  • Profession :

    Professeur d'ordinateur

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

