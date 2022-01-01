David GIRARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Le havre 1974 - 1983
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1984 - 1986
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers- Le havre 1986 - 1989
Parcours club
ASCH- Le havre 1977 - 1985
HAC- Le havre 1985 - 1992
ASCH- Le havre 1999 - 2005
ASCL PAUL ELUARD- Le havre 2003 - 2005
Cnrs- Carnon plage 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Boulangerie Duchemin Christian - Apprenti (Autre)- Le havre 1985 - 1986
Boulangerie Adeline - Apprenti (Autre)- Le havre 1986 - 1989
Boulangerie Lemonnier & Frère - Employé (Autre)- Paris 1989 - 1990
SPS - Employé (Autre)- Le havre 1990 - 1991
ABAX - Employé (Autre)- Le havre 1991 - 1992
ECCO - Employé (Autre)- Le havre 1992 - 1994
HAG COFFEX - Employé (Autre)- Le havre 1994 - 2005
Kraft Foods - Employé (Autre)- LAVERUNE 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David GIRARD
Vit à :
SAINT-ANDRÉ-DE-SANGONIS, France
Né le :
1 avril 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Recherche toutes personnes qui aurais ete de la maternelle edouard heriot au collège raoul duffy de 1974 à 1987
ensuite le CFA en Boulangerie au Havre toujours de 1987 à 1989. Et tout autre personne qui me reconnaitrais
Profession :
Pilote de Ligne en Production
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni
