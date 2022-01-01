David GIRARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Prénom Nom :

    David GIRARD

  • Vit à :

    SAINT-ANDRÉ-DE-SANGONIS, France

  • Né le :

    1 avril 1971 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Recherche toutes personnes qui aurais ete de la maternelle edouard heriot au collège raoul duffy de 1974 à 1987
    ensuite le CFA en Boulangerie au Havre toujours de 1987 à 1989. Et tout autre personne qui me reconnaitrais

  • Profession :

    Pilote de Ligne en Production

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

