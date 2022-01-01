Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  la Douze dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

David GUILLABERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    David GUILLABERT

  • Vit Ã  :

    NERONDE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    26 avril 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages