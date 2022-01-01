RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Symphorien-d'Ozon dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU CHATEAU- Chasse sur rhone 1972 - 1973
Ecole Maternelle Des Georgellières- Chasse sur rhone 1973 - 1975
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Chasse sur rhone 1975 - 1980
Collège Cl Et G Grange- Seyssuel 1980 - 1984
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1984 - 1987
IUT A INFORMATIQUE- Villeurbanne 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
18eme Regiment D'instruction Des Transmissions- Epinal 1991 - 1991
4rhcm- Nancy 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Elit Puis Tracingserver - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ecully 1993 - maintenant
Elit Devenue Sage En 2007 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ecully 1993 - maintenant
ELIT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Ecully 1993 - maintenant
SAGE ATL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David GUILLEMINOT
Vit Ã :
SAINT SYMPHORIEN D'OZON, France
NÃ© le :
15 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur RÃ©seaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
