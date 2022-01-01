RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de RennesLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Rennes
David LABBÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE- Plourivo 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Goas Plat- Paimpol 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Keraoul- Paimpol 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1993 - 1995
-
CFA- Pommerit jaudy 1995 - 1997
-
AVIPOLE FORMATION- Ploufragan 1999 - 1999
Parcours militaire
-
41 ème Ri- Chateaulin 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
NORVOLAILLES - Technicien (Technique)- Yvetot 1999 - 2006
-
SEPALM - Technicien (Technique)- Souprosse 2006 - 2007
-
VAL DE SEVRE - Technicien (Technique)- La pommeraie sur sevre 2007 - 2008
-
Labbé David Exploitation Agricole - Exploitant agricole (Autre)- Plourivo
polyculture élevage2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LABBÉ
-
Vit à :
PLOURIVO, France
-
Né le :
17 août 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Reprend contact avec moi ! ca me fera très plaisir !!
Mail et MSN : labbe.david@free.fr
www.chez.com/labbedavid
Profession :
Agriculteur
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David LABBÉ a ajouté Labbé David Exploitation Agricole à son parcours professionnel