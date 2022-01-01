David LE LEZEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FREDERIC BELLANGER- Le havre 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Henri Génestal- Le havre 1980 - 1981
-
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Louis Pasteur Oran Algérie- Oran 1984 - 1986
-
Lep Landres- Landres 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1987 - 1988
-
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 1988 - 1990
-
école D'art Du Havre- Le havre 1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
éducation Nationale- Nantes 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LE LEZEC
-
-
Né le :
3 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
