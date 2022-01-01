David MILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire- Saint hilaire de villefranche 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Saint Jean D Angely)- Saint jean d'angely 1979 - 1980
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Denis Du Pin)- Saint denis du pin 1980 - 1982
-
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely
5°7 83-84 6°7 82-831982 - 1984
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely
3°2 86-87 4°2 85-86 5°6 84-851984 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Bernard Palissy- Saintes
CAP Dessinateur en construction mécanique Bac Pro Definition de Produits Industriels1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Saintes
Conception de Produits Industriels1991 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
CLASSE FUSILIER COMMANDO- Evreux 1994 - 1994
-
Centre D'instruction- Tours 1994 - 1994
-
Ba 721- Rochefort 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Techman Mecanisation - Projeteur (Technique)- Saintes 1997 - 2013
-
Ar Techman - Projeteur (Technique)- Saintes 2013 - 2017
-
Ar Techman - Responsable bureau d'études (Technique)- Saintes 2018 - 2020
-
Hyd&au Automation - Responsable Bureau d'Etudes (Technique)- Saintes 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David MILLET
-
Vit à :
LES ESSARDS, France
-
Né le :
26 déc. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable BE Méca
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Maurice -
-
David MILLET a reconnu Frederic MILLET sur la photo Classe de Mme Laroche
-
David MILLET a ajouté Hyd&au Automation à son parcours professionnel
-
David MILLET a ajouté Ar Techman à son parcours professionnel
-
David MILLET a ajouté Ar Techman à son parcours professionnel
-
David MILLET a ajouté Techman Mecanisation à son parcours professionnel