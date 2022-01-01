David PRICE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Arthur Elementary School- Oklahoma city 1979 - 1984
-
Longfellow Fifth Year Center- Oklahoma city 1984 - 1985
-
F.d. Roosevelt Junior High- Oklahoma city 1985 - 1988
-
U.s. Grant High School- Oklahoma city 1988 - 1988
-
Mustang High School- Mustang 1988 - 1992
-
Oklahoma City Community College- Oklahoma city
+ Sciences Politiques1994 - 1996
-
Oklahoma City University- Oklahoma city
+ Langues Etrangères (Français)1996 - 1999
Parcours militaire
-
Lackland, Afb- San antonio 1992 - 1992
-
Chanute, Afb- Rantoul 1993 - 1993
-
Keesler, Afb- Biloxi 1993 - 1993
Parcours club
-
Imagine Tours- Avignon
Président2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David PRICE
-
Vit à :
AVIGNON, France
-
Né le :
30 déc. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Crèire coundus à la vitori!
Profession :
Président - Imagine Tours / PM Group International
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - Brésil - Chine - Égypte - Inde - Irlande - Israël - Japon - Nouvelle-Zélande - Royaume-Uni