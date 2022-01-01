RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chevannes ainsi que le résultat des législatives dans l'Yonne.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
SICHAMPS- Sichamps
PETITE SECTION1979 - 1980
Ecole Primaire (Champlemy)- Champlemy
CP CP CE2 CE1 CM2 CM11980 - 1987
Collège- Premery
6IEME A 5IEME B 4IEME A 3IEME B1987 - 1991
COLLEGE ACHILLE MILLIEN- Premery 1987 - 1991
Lycée Romain Rolland- Clamecy
2nde A 2nde B 1ière STT TERM SST CG BTS ASS GESTION PME PMI1991 - 1996
Parcours club
Catéchisme- Varzy
Abbé TACHE Communion le 16 juin 1988 à Varzy Confirmation en juin 1990 à Prémery1984 - 1988
Pl 263 Varzy- Varzy
SCOUT D'EUROPE 1984 à 1987 : LOUVETEAU (Sizenier) 1987 à 1993 : Scout d'Europe - Patrouille Libre - PL 263 VARZY1984 - 1993
Pl263- Varzy 1985 - 1993
Protection Civile De La Nièvre- Premery
BNPS : 1992 AFPS : 1993 CFAPSE : 19941991 - 1996
Fftennis- Varzy
Faible Niveau1994 - 1996
CSAM AVORD- Avord
Danse de Salon2004 - 2005
CSAM NIMES GARONS- Nimes 2009 - 2011
VTT LOISIRS- Chevannes 2011 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Centre De Séléction Cs7- Macon 1995 - 1995
-
Centre D'instructions Navales- Querqueville 1997 - 1997
Flotille 6 F- Nimes 1997 - 2000
-
Ban Nimes-garons- Nimes 1997 - 2000
Base Aéronavale Nîmes Garons- Garons 1997 - 2000
Ba 702- Avord 2003 - 2005
Base Aéronavale Nîmes Garons- Garons 2006 - 2011
Ban Nimes-garons- Nimes 2006 - 2011
Parcours entreprise
BARBEAU - Technicien (Technique)- Chevannes changy
Choux fleurs Pommes de terre1995 - 1995
SERAGRI - Technicien (Technique)- Clamecy
Châtel-Censoir Arzembouy Crézancy-les-Sancerres1996 - 1996
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers - Administratif (Administratif)- Rochefort 1997 - 1997
-
Ban Nimes-garons - Flottille 6f - Administratif (Administratif)- Garons
Mise en sub. sur le PA CLEMENCEAU et PA FOCH de Juin 1997 à Juin 20001997 - 2000
AERONAUTIQUE NAVALE DE NIMES GARONS - FLOTTILLE 6F- Garons 1997 - 2001
-
Marine Nationale Pa Clémenceau - Administratif (Administratif)- Toulon
MISE EN SUB1997 - 1997
Marine Nationale - Pa Foch - Administratif (Administratif)- Toulon
MISE EN SUBSISTANCE1997 - 2000
Marine Nationale - Ban Nimes Garons - Administratif (Administratif)- Nimes 2000 - 2001
-
BAN NIMES GARONS- Nimes 2000 - 2001
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers - Administratif (Administratif)- Rochefort 2001 - 2001
-
Marine Nationale - Service Soutien De La Flotte - Secrétaire- Toulon 2001 - 2003
Marine Nationale - Dssf Toulon - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- Toulon 2001 - 2003
-
EAT AVORD - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- Avord 2003 - 2004
-
Marine Nationale - Eat Avord- Avord 2003 - 2005
DET EAN AVORD- Avord 2004 - 2005
-
Marine Nationale - Fs Vendemiaire - Administratif (Administratif)- Noumea
Trois missions magnifiques...2005 - 2006
Marine Nationale-flottille 28f-ban Nîmes-garons - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- Nimes 2006 - 2011
-
AERONAUTIQUE NAVALE DE NIMES GARONS - BAN NG- Garons 2006 - 2011
Ban Nimes-garons - Administratif (Administratif)- Garons
MISE POUR EMPLOI au Secrétariat Central2007 - 2007
Marine Nationale - Ban Nimes Garons- Nimes 2009 - 2011
-
Prefecture De L'yonne- Auxerre 2011 - 2018
-
Ddt89 - Inspecteur du permis de conduire et de la sécurité routière (Administratif)- Auxerre 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David Raymond Alix VENANT
Vit à :
CHEVANNES, France
Né le :
13 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toi,
Ecris-moi un message et je te répondrai
Profession :
Fonctionnaire d'Etat et retraité militaire...
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
