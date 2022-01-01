RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Laurent dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David RIDEL
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAILLERAYE- Le havre 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1981 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Tsn- Le havre 1980 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Groupe Demay-lesieur - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Le havre 1992 - 1999
-
Renault- LE HAVRE 1999 - 2004
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- ROUEN
Chef des ventes vehicules neuf2004 - 2012
-
Renault Caen - CHEF DES VENTES VEHICULES NEUFS (Commercial)- Caen 2012 - 2016
-
Renault Siege - MANAGER AGENCES (Commercial)- Le plessis robinson 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David RIDEL
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
10 sept. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants.
Je repondrai à chaque message.................
Profession :
Manager Agences RENAULT siege
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David RIDEL a ajouté Renault Siege à son parcours professionnel
-
David RIDEL a ajouté Renault Caen à son parcours professionnel
-
David RIDEL a reconnu David RIDEL sur la photo CLASSE DE NEIGE