Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Laurent dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

David RIDEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Tsn

     -  Le havre 1980 - 1988

Parcours entreprise

  • Groupe Demay-lesieur  - Attaché commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le havre 1992 - 1999

  • Renault

     -  LE HAVRE 1999 - 2004

  • Renault  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  ROUEN

    Chef des ventes vehicules neuf

    2004 - 2012

  • Renault Caen  - CHEF DES VENTES VEHICULES NEUFS (Commercial)

     -  Caen 2012 - 2016

  • Renault Siege  - MANAGER AGENCES (Commercial)

     -  Le plessis robinson 2016 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David RIDEL

  • Vit à :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • Né le :

    10 sept. 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié 2 enfants.
    Je repondrai à chaque message.................

  • Profession :

    Manager Agences RENAULT siege

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :