Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Tsn

     -  Le havre 1984 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

  • OPHLM LE HAVRE

     -  Le havre

    Stage de DUT - Service Militaire au service de la Ville au service informatique - CDD responsable du projet changement de la Paye

    1997 - 1999

  • SOGET SA

     -  Le havre 2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stéphane MARIETTE

  • Vit à :

    LE HAVRE, France

  • Né le :

    25 mai 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Administrateur systeme

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

