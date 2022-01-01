Stéphane MARIETTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD- Le havre 1979 - 1984
Collège Claude Bernard- Le havre 1984 - 1988
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1988 - 1992
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre
Terminale E1992 - 1993
Université Du Havre- Le havre
1ère Année DEUG SSM 1ère Année DEUG MIAS1993 - 1995
DUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre
Option Génie Logiciel1995 - 1997
Université Du Havre- Le havre
Licence Informatique1998 - 1999
Parcours club
Tsn- Le havre 1984 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
OPHLM LE HAVRE- Le havre
Stage de DUT - Service Militaire au service de la Ville au service informatique - CDD responsable du projet changement de la Paye1997 - 1999
SOGET SA- Le havre 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Stéphane MARIETTE
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
Né le :
25 mai 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur systeme
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Suisse - Tunisie
Stéphane MARIETTE a reconnu Eric PORET sur la photo CE2
Stéphane MARIETTE a reconnu Stéphane MARIETTE sur la photo CE2