Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD - Autre- Le havre 1979 - 1984
Collège Descartes - Autre- Le havre 1984 - 1988
Lycée Robert Schuman - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Le havre 1988 - 1989
Lycée Jules Garnier - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Noumea 1989 - 1991
UNIVERSITE DE LA NOUVELLE CALEDONIE - Autre- Noumea 1991 - 1994
Université Montpellier Ii - Autre (Informatique)- Montpellier 1994 - 1996
école Nationale Supérieure D'informatique Pour L'industrie Et L'entreprise (Institut D'informatique D'entreprise)- Evry
Formation d'IngÃ©nieur en Partenariat (alternance)2011 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
STARNET - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Montpellier 1996 - 1997
Futur In Media- Montpellier 1997 - 1998
MELODY - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Montpellier 1998 - 2001
Otake - Maison Intelligente - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Montpellier
Responsable technique2001 - 2003
Access Global Security - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Montpellier 2003 - 2005
Neologis - Co-gÃ©rant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Noumea 2005 - 2006
Société Le Nickel - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Noumea 2006 - 2011
Eramet - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- PARIS 2011 - 2013
Société Le Nickel - Chef de Projet Informatique Industrielle (Informatique)- Noumea 2014 - 2019
Gouvernement De Nouvelle Calédonie - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Noumea 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :SÃ©bastien REGNOULT
Vit Ã :
NOUMÃ‰A, Nouvelle-Calédonie
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retour en Nouvelle Calédonie après 2 ans et demi de formation à Paris
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Australie - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
