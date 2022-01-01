SÃ©bastien REGNOULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    SÃ©bastien REGNOULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    NOUMÃ‰A, Nouvelle-Calédonie

  • NÃ© en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Retour en Nouvelle Calédonie après 2 ans et demi de formation à Paris

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :