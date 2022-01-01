RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Toulouse dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours club
JSL- Le lude 1981 - 1985
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Saint Vincent De Paul- Tours 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
Ministere De La Defense Gr 1 A- Paris
chauffeur au ministÃ¨re de la dÃ©fense1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Bouygues Construction - Commerical (Autre)- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES
sur un dom expo Ã plaisir (78) 1er expÃ©rience...1992 - 1994
Canon- COURBEVOIE 1994 - 2001
Repro-tech - GÃ©rant- Toulouse 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David RIMBAULT
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Merci pour vos nouvelles bises David
Profession :
GÃ©rant
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Bahamas - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chypre - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - GrÃ¨ce - - Inde - Italie - Japon - Liban - Luxembourg - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Syrie - Tunisie - Turquie - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Fidji - GroÃ«nland - Islande - JamaÃ¯que - Kenya - Namibie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - Sri Lanka - Tanzanie
David RIMBAULT a ajoutÃ© Repro-tech Ã son parcours professionnel
David RIMBAULT a reconnu David RIMBAULT sur la photo 4 ème
David RIMBAULT a ajoutÃ© Collège Suzanne Bouteloup Ã son parcours scolaire
David RIMBAULT a ajoutÃ© Collège Suzanne Bouteloup Ã son parcours scolaire
David RIMBAULT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album photo de vie
David RIMBAULT a reconnu David RIMBAULT sur la photo corail