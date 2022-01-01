David SCIMIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES MARRONNIERS- Moyeuvre grande 1980 - 1983
-
Ecole Du Centre (Moyeuvre Grande)- Moyeuvre grande 1982 - 1988
-
LES MARRONNIERS- Moyeuvre grande 1983 - maintenant
-
Collège Jean Burger- Moyeuvre grande 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Julie Daubié- Rombas 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Colbert- Thionville 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Julie Daubié- Rombas 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
XTRASOURCE - Cadre technique (Technique)- Metz 2000 - maintenant
-
Sento - Cadre technique (Technique)- Metz 2000 - maintenant
-
KBL - Analyste informaticien (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Fc Vitry 2000- Vitry sur orne 2007 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David SCIMIA
-
Vit Ã :
MOYEUVRE GRANDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous
ceux avec qui j'ai partagé de bons moments, n'hésitez pas à m'ecrire
a+David
Profession :
Consultant en informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - Russie
-
