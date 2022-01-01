RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lorient dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Lanester
maternelle1986 - 1991
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Lanester
primaire1991 - 1996
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Lanester 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Jean Macé- Lanester
sti matériau métallique moulée1999 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Conserverie Jean Floch - Intérimaire (Production)- Baud
COMPOSTAGE/PALLETISATION2005 - 2006
-
LORIENT LASER INDUSTRIE - Intérimaire (Production)- Caudan 2006 - 2006
-
Forge Le Beon - OXYCOUPEUR/CINTREUR (Production)- Lorient 2006 - maintenant
-
Forges Le Béon - OXYCOUPEUR (Production)- Lorient 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David SURIN
-
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
-
Né le :
24 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous!!!!
Profession :
Oxycoupeur
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)