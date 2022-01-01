David SYLVESTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole D'echillais- Echillais 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE LES FLAMBOYANTS- Ducos 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Plaisance (Tonnay Charente)- Tonnay charente 1988 - 1989
-
ECOLE DE LA CONCEPTION- Mont dore 1989 - 1989
-
Collége Privé St Joseph De Cluny- Noumea 1990 - 1991
-
Collège Joliot Curie- Tonnay charente 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Regional Maurice Merleau Ponty- Rochefort 1994 - 1999
-
Merleau Ponty- Bts Ig- Rochefort 1997 - 1999
-
CAMPUS DE BISSY- Merignac 1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Fort De France- Fort de france 1985 - 1988
-
KARATE CLUB TONNAY CHARENTE- Tonnay charente 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
INTEGRAL SOLUTIONS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Merignac 1999 - 2000
-
Telindus- MERIGNAC
Technicien Réseaux - Sécurité2001 - 2002
-
Telindus- MARSEILLE
Ingenieur Sécurité2002 - 2004
-
EIM SA- Nyon
Ingenieur Systèmes2004 - 2013
-
Unigestion Sa - IT Infrastructure Engineer- Geneve 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David SYLVESTRE
-
Vit à :
SÉGNY, France
-
Né le :
14 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Systèmes
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
