David SYLVESTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • INTEGRAL SOLUTIONS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Merignac 1999 - 2000

  • Telindus

     -  MERIGNAC

    Technicien Réseaux - Sécurité

    2001 - 2002

  • Telindus

     -  MARSEILLE

    Ingenieur Sécurité

    2002 - 2004

  • EIM SA

     -  Nyon

    Ingenieur Systèmes

    2004 - 2013

  • Unigestion Sa  - IT Infrastructure Engineer

     -  Geneve 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David SYLVESTRE

  • Vit à :

    SÉGNY, France

  • Né le :

    14 janv. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur Systèmes

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :