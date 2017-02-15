RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã ChÃ¢teauneuf-sur-Loire
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Loos 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Curie-michelet- Loos 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Wattignies 1994 - 1998
-
MONTEBELLO- Lille 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Européen Montebello- Lille 1998 - 2002
-
HAUTE ECOLE DE LA VILLE DE LIEGE- LiÃ¨ge
troisiÃ¨me et derniÃ¨re annÃ©e!2004 - maintenant
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Wattignies 2011 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine BREYNE
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAUNEUF SUR LOIRE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
19 nov. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Orthophoniste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - BiÃ©lorussie - Chili - GrÃ¨ce - Guyana - - Maurice - Inde - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Russie
-
-
-
