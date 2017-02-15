Delphine DESTÃˆVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SA LHOMME  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Angouleme 1989 - 1990

  • Bac 33  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  Bordeaux 1991 - 1992

  • France Express 36  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Chateauroux 1992 - 1993

  • ATELIER VERNOUX  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Paris 1995 - 1995

  • ANPE  - EmployÃ©e de service communication (Communication)

     -  Noisy le grand 1997 - 1998

  • SERVANTSOFT  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Maisons alfort 1998 - 1998

  • La Poste  - PostiÃ¨re (Autre)

     -  VIVARIO 2002 - 2002

  • Trésorerie De Jarnac  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Jarnac 2003 - 2003

  • Ecole Condorcet  - Documentaliste (Autre)

     -  Angouleme 2006 - 2007

  • Arthur Et Marie  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Lanvaudan 2007 - 2008

  • Mercialys  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  ANGOULEME 2008 - 2008

  • PJMS  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Autre)

     -  Angouleme 2008 - 2010

  • MINOTERIE BATIGNE

     -  Realmont 2010 - 2014

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je serais ravie de tous vous revoir ! à quand un grand repas de retrouvailles ?

  • Profession :

    CrÃ©atrice

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

