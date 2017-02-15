Delphine DESTÃˆVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Mirangron- Nevers 1970 - 1974
-
Ecole Maternelle Mirangron- Nevers 1970 - 1974
-
Ecole Maternelle Comtesse De Ségur- Angouleme
arrivÃ©e en cours d'annÃ©e, pas facile, nouvelle ville, nouveaux amis... nouveaux pigeons !1974 - 1974
-
ECOLE RENE DEFARGE- Angouleme
Du CP au CM2 sans prolongation1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Guez De Balzac- Angouleme
De la 6Ã¨me au Bac A1 (math-philo-langues)1979 - 1987
-
Ecole Régionale D'art D'angoulême- Angouleme
validation de tous les UV 1Ã¨re annÃ©e DNAT1987 - 1988
-
PIGIER- Angouleme
1Ã¨re annÃ©e BTS Action Commerciale1989 - 1990
-
Centre National D'enseignement ... Distance- Lyon
2Ã¨me annÃ©e BTS Action Commerciale1990 - 1991
-
ECOLE DES ARTS ET TECHNIQUES- Bordeaux
obtention du diplÃ´me, validant 2 ans de formation professionnelle.1993 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SA LHOMME - Stagiaire (Autre)- Angouleme 1989 - 1990
-
Bac 33 - Administratif (Administratif)- Bordeaux 1991 - 1992
-
France Express 36 - Commerciale (Commercial)- Chateauroux 1992 - 1993
-
ATELIER VERNOUX - Stagiaire (Autre)- Paris 1995 - 1995
-
ANPE - EmployÃ©e de service communication (Communication)- Noisy le grand 1997 - 1998
-
SERVANTSOFT - Commerciale (Commercial)- Maisons alfort 1998 - 1998
-
La Poste - PostiÃ¨re (Autre)- VIVARIO 2002 - 2002
-
Trésorerie De Jarnac - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Jarnac 2003 - 2003
-
Ecole Condorcet - Documentaliste (Autre)- Angouleme 2006 - 2007
-
Arthur Et Marie - Commerciale (Commercial)- Lanvaudan 2007 - 2008
-
Mercialys - Administratif (Administratif)- ANGOULEME 2008 - 2008
-
PJMS - EmployÃ©e administrative (Autre)- Angouleme 2008 - 2010
-
MINOTERIE BATIGNE- Realmont 2010 - 2014
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine DESTÃˆVE
-
Vit Ã :
CASTRES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je serais ravie de tous vous revoir ! à quand un grand repas de retrouvailles ?
Profession :
CrÃ©atrice
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
